South Africa: Mahumapelo Not Out in the Cold After Landing On ANC North West Task Team List

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been given a new lease of life in the ANC after he was included in a list of members expected to form part of a provincial task team.

News24 has learnt that the party's national working committee (NWC), which met on Monday night, approved a final list of task team members and it included Mahumapelo. This, despite deep divisions over his continued role in the province ahead of the 2019 elections.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is the convenor of the task team.

Party officials received hundreds of names for the task team, proposed by various party structures, including deployees to the province, the veterans, and the youth and women's leagues.

Despite heavy opposition, Mahumapelo was retained on the list.

Those who wanted Mahumapelo to remain on the task team were said to have argued that keeping him would ensure he was "contained" instead of left to "float around and be mischievous".

Mahumapelo was perceived to be out in the cold when he was first forced to resign as premier earlier this year, and later removed as chairperson of the party in the province.

He was removed as premier following violent protests calling for him to step down. President Cyril Ramaphosa also placed the province under administration.

He was withdrawn from the powerful position of provincial chairperson after the party's national executive committee (NEC) disbanded the provincial executive during a meeting last month.

At least four regions have threatened to challenge the NEC decision to disband the provincial executive committee.

It was the second time Mahumapelo was removed as provincial chair. His executive was disbanded in 2008 but despite the setback, he was later re-elected chairperson and party members dubbed him "the black Jesus".

ANC leaders are expected back in the province this week to formally announce members of the task team.

Mahumapelo has remained silent since the Sunday Times reported that he was part of a meeting with secretary general Ace Magashule, former president Jacob Zuma and ANC Women's League Secretary Meokgo Matuba, where an alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa had been discussed.

The NWC was due to discuss the controversial meeting, however sources told News24 that the discussion was deferred to next week after the North West dominated discussions.

At the Cosatu national congress on Monday, Ramaphosa hit out at those who allegedly plotted his removal.

"We should not spend our time on counter-revolutionary machinations in dark corners that undermine the will of our people," he said.

