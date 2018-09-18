18 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Vigilantes Arrested for Murder

Yesterday, four suspects aged between 30 and 37 appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court for the murder of Simphiwe Nkwanyana (33) in KwaMashu. It is alleged that on 7 September 2018 at 01:00, the victim was at his residence in K Section in KwaMashu when a group of people attacked him.

The victim was accused of theft. He was rescued by the members of his family who rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder was registered at KwaMashu police station for investigation. Following an investigation by Detectives at KwaMashu the suspects were arrested and charged for murder. Police have once again warmed members of the community not to take the law into their own hands and to allow the justice system takes its course.

In other operation, a 29-year-old suspect appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court yesterday for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs. KwaMashu police officers received intelligence of a man who was possessing an unlicensed pistol. Police pounced on the suspect at Siyanda area where he was found with a pistol as well as heroin in his possession. The serial number on the firearm was filed off. He was charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs.

