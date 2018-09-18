18 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Nabbed After Car Chase for Deadly Shooting Outside Cape Town Police Unit

Three men have beeen arrested for a brazen shooting just metres from the police's vehicle crime investigation unit in Stikland, Cape Town, which left two people dead, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The armed men approached two occupants of a Toyota double cab bakkie, on the corners of La Belle and Watt roads, around 15:50 on Monday, said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

The men in the bakkie, aged 25 and 40, were shot dead.

A woman who works in the vicinity, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she had heard at least four gunshots.

"Four or five cars drove out of the police [vehicle] clearance unit and up the road."

Traut said the armed gang fled in a VW Polo and were followed by police officers who had witnessed the shooting.

The high-speed pursuit ended in J Block, Khayelitsha, around 20km away.

The men - aged 28, 35 and 46 - were arrested with assistance of Khayelitsha police officers.

Four 9mm firearms, of which three were unlicensed, as well as various calibre rounds of ammunition, were confiscated.

"The possibility that the murders are linked to the taxi industry is not ruled out," Traut added.

The men were expected to appear in court once charged.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police for their vigilance.

