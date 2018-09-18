18 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Visits Family of Slain North West Educator

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga and North West MEC for Education, Mr Sello Lehari on Monday 17 September 2018 visited the home of 24-year-old, Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate who was fatally stabbed by a learner at Ramotshere Secondary School.

"It is indeed heart-breaking that a family has lost a breadwinner, a mother has lost a child and the sector has lost an talented young educator, furthermore it brings into sharp focus the question of school safety and the fact that it is not only a school issue, instead it is a societal issue that requires us to re-engage and strengthen our social fabric" said Minister Motshekga.

It was an emotionally challenging afternoon for all involved, interacting with the family that looked to this young man for a brighter future, only to have their hopes and dreams for his life dashed in such a tragic manner. Both the National and Provincial Education Departments have committed to work together to support the family of the slain educator who was not only a bread winner but was in the process of building a new family home in Ramatlabama village outside Mahikeng in the North West.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, 20 September 2018 to celebrate the life of the 24-year-old educator in Luhurutshe Township outside Mahikeng.

The Minister is also in preliminary discussions with social sector partners including SAPS and Department of Social Development to establish a colloquium which will allow a sector wide response to strengthening the social infrastructure in schools as the safety of learners and teachers goes beyond fencing and policing.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

ConCourt Rules That Personal Use of Dagga Is Not a Criminal Offence

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.