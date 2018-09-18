South Africa: Free State Hosts Lilizela Tourism Awards 2018, 21 Sept

press release

The Free State tourism product owners who have worked hard to perfect their products and provide travelers with unique experience will be honoured and acknowledged at the glittering 2018 Lilizela Tourism Awards.

The awards are an initiative of the National Department of Tourism (NDT) led by South African Tourism and delivered by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa. The aim of the awards is to recognize and celebrate tourism businesses for tourism excellence, for their contribution to South Africa's global competitiveness, and for growing tourism's contribution towards GDP and job creation.

Research shows a significant increase in the number of international arrivals for the FS Province and this is good enough reason to want to make sure that our tourism products are of high standard to attract even more travelers to the province.

The competition is divided into four categories namely; Service Excellence, Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Development and the MEC's Award. About 63 tourism players and businesses entered the competition this year with 37 finalists.

From the finalists, 20 winners will be selected to compete with winners from other provinces during the national competition which will take place in October 2018.

Issued by: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs