18 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Bathabile Dlamini On Fake Facebook Profile

It has come to the Department of Women's attention that an active Facebook accounts in the name of Minister Bathabile Dlamini are currently online. The Minister wishes to inform and caution the public about the bogus accounts, and to strongly condemn any fraudulent activities performed in her name through these accounts.

The Ministry further wishes to put it on record that she does not have a Facebook account. The Minister therefore distances herself from the comments, views and photographs made by the fake Facebook account in her name.

The Ministry in the Presidency Responsible for Women appeals to the public to ignore the fake purport fake Facebook account.

Issued by: Department of Women

