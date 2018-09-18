Botswana: Sengwatse Ready to Showcase Talent in SA Film

Lobatse — After countless auditions for various roles in the film and television industry, young Botswana actor Mothusi Sengwatse has finally landed an acting role in one of South Africa's popular series, The Throne.

The Throne is a DStv Mzansi Channel 161 show and a Ferguson Film production which is aired every weekday at 7pm.

However, The Throne is not the first production Sengwatse tastes fame on.

He noted that he got a stint on another of the Fergusons production, Rockville.

Although his part in Rockville was just one scene, Sengwatse said he was grateful to the Fergusons for believing in him and creating opportunities not only for him, but other young people.

Having started his acting role while at secondary school in the local Re Bina Mmogo production, the 27-year-old Sengwatse said back then it was a fun experience for him.

His character in The Throne is Moreri, a village boy who is liked by everyone.

He is a people's person and respectful to the elders but also naughty. He just likes spending time with his best friend Goitseone played by Mpho Sebeng.

An ambitious and driven young man who has interest in the creative world and creating content for various audiences, Sengwatse has also been a presenter for Voice of Wits from 2015 to date weekdays from 9am to 12 noon, and also does voice overs for radio and television.

Sengwatse is also a black Twitter writer and director where he uploads his work.

He said casting directors followed him on Twitter and Facebook.

He explained that it was on social media that casting directors saw his comical videos and noted that he could portray a character in a production as was the case with The Throne.

His plan, he said, was to concetrate on his role as Moreri as well as learning and growing as a performer.

Source : BOPA