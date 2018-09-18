18 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Baby Found Abandoned, Next of Kin Sought

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Detectives from the KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are requesting the community to assist in locating the next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was found on 16 September 2018. The baby was found abandoned near an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo by a passerby.

The baby was well-clothed and wrapped with a blanket. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of child abandonment was opened in the Maphumulo police station.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation or the next of kin can contact Sergeant Duma on 079 484 5748 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

ConCourt Rules That Personal Use of Dagga Is Not a Criminal Offence

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.