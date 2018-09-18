South Africa: Baby Found Abandoned, Next of Kin Sought

press release

Detectives from the KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are requesting the community to assist in locating the next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was found on 16 September 2018. The baby was found abandoned near an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo by a passerby.

The baby was well-clothed and wrapped with a blanket. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of child abandonment was opened in the Maphumulo police station.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation or the next of kin can contact Sergeant Duma on 079 484 5748 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.