18 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Arrested for False Hijacking Case

Police have noted with great concern that there are still too many people who report false cases at our police stations. Our police resources are wasted when police respond and investigate these false cases. This has resulted in investigating officers adopting a firm stance against this type of behaviour.

Recently Wiseman Nxumalo (32) reported a hijacking to police where he alleged that he was hijacked of his Toyota Tazz vehicle along Umhlanga Rocks Drive earlier this month. He alleged that he was approached by three armed men who robbed him of his vehicle. A case of hijacking was opened at the Durban North police station. Detectives began their investigation in earnest and the victim was questioned thoroughly with regards to the incident.

As the investigation progressed and evidence was gathered by detectives it became blatantly apparent that the man was not hijacked but had opened a false case with the police. He was confronted with regards to the discrepancies and was charged for defeating the ends of justice. He appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court yesterday and the case was remanded until 25 September 2018 for further investigation.

South Africa

