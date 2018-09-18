18 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Armed Robbers Killed During Shootout With Police

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended police in the province for their proactive approach in dealing with the scourge of armed robberies. His comments follows an incident yesterday where three thugs were intercepted on the N2 Freeway in the North Coast whilst on their way to commit an armed robbery.

"We wish to caution criminals not declare war on police as they will be on the losing end. They should not test our capabilities when they are caught with guns in their hands. If they are confronted by police, we are advising them to put down their guns and surrender peacefully," he said.

Yesterday various police specialised units responded to intelligence with regards to a planned armed robbery in the province. Police spotted a motor vehicle fitting the same description given to them with three occupants, along the N2 near Mandeni. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, the occupants allegedly opened fire on the police officers. Three suspects were killed during the shootout with police. Fortunately no police officers were injured during the shooting.

The vehicle was searched and three unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition were recovered. The suspects were also found in possession of R100,000-00 in cash. According to detectives the suspects were wanted for a number of armed robberies in the province. It is believed that they were also part of a group who shot and injured a police officer during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery that was foiled by police in Empangeni last month.

