17 September 2018

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria to Repatriate All Its Nationals in Illegal Situation in Germany

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said Monday in Algiers that Algeria will repatriate all its nationals who are in illegal situation in Germany, whatever their number.

"Algeria will have its children back (in illegal situation in Germany), either they are 3000 or 5000. (This operation will be conducted) in full compliance with the rules agreed with the German authorities," affirmed Ouyahia, during a news conference jointly hosted with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on an official visit to Algeria.

The Premier insisted on the identification of those nationals.

Algeria

Migration Likely to Influence Trade Talks During Merkel Visit

Chancellor Merkel is headed for Algeria to find ways to boost trade with the Mediterranean nation. But the complicated… Read more »

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.