Algeria to Repatriate All Its Nationals in Illegal Situation in Germany

Algiers — Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said Monday in Algiers that Algeria will repatriate all its nationals who are in illegal situation in Germany, whatever their number.

"Algeria will have its children back (in illegal situation in Germany), either they are 3000 or 5000. (This operation will be conducted) in full compliance with the rules agreed with the German authorities," affirmed Ouyahia, during a news conference jointly hosted with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on an official visit to Algeria.

The Premier insisted on the identification of those nationals.