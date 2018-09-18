South Africa: Premier David Makhura Launches Rama City Housing Project

press release

On Thursday morning, hundreds of residents of Rama City braved the rainy, dusty weather to hear about the radical housing development coming to their area which government aimed at addressing the housing challenges in the area.

Rama City is situated in the north-western part of the City of Tshwane in a 755ha farm next to Ga-Rankuwa and the Rosslyn Industrial Area.

The Premier, accompanied by Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements, Mandla Nkomo, said the Rama City mega human settlements project would go a long way towards addressing housing challenges in the area.

Addressing a packed tent, Premier Makhura said: "The project will yield more than 17 000 housing units for the poor upon completion."

The RDP project would benefit the Rama City community and the broader communities of Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and Medunsa.

Makhura said government's aim was to build developments that were self-sufficient providing housing, economic and social needs to the community.

"These are new cities of the future that will radically transform how human settlements are delivered across all the corridors of Gauteng. We are going to work with key partners to ensure proper planning for all services such as water, sanitation, roads, electricity, and social amenities," Makhura said.

The Premier said the demand for housing was a moving target. To date, government has delivered 1.2 houses but there is still a huge backlog that runs up to 600 thousand.

"Due to rapid immigration, the more we deliver the more the demand stays the same due to rapid urbanisation.

"There are new people who move into Gauteng every year, there's more than 6 million people that moved into Gauteng since 1996. That is why ,we decided to build at a much faster and larger scale and this is the sixth project I am launching since last year. In total, there will be 31 mega human projects in all regions of Gauteng," he added.

The project will consist of different housing models ranging from low cost housing, social housing, Financed Linked Individual Subsidy Housing Program, Community Rental Units, Social Housing Units, Affordable middle-income housing units and bonded housing.

