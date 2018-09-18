17 September 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Health Appoints Fort England Hospital CEO

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Eastern Cape Health Department is pleased to announce the appointment of Fort England Hospital CEO, Nosisana Toni with effect from today. She was introduced to hospital management, board and staff today and resumed her duties.

Ms Toni is appointed on transfer from Komani Hospital where she managed to turn the hospital around. She brings a wealth of over 7 years CEO hospital management experience into Fort England Hospital which has been without a permanent CEO for some time. She joins the hospital on a permanent basis starting today. Eastern Cape Health MEC Helen Sauls-August and Head of Department, Dr Mbengashe wished Ms Toni all the best in her new responsibilities.

"Her appointment is intended to close the vacancy which has been there at the hospital for some time and bring stability into the institution so that services are not disrupted," said MEC Helen Sauls-August.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Health

South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

