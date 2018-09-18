18 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini Distances Herself From Fake Facebook Profiles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister in the Presidency for Women Bathabile Dlamini distanced herself from "bogus" Facebook accounts in her name on Tuesday.

News24 found at least 15 Facebook profiles in her name.

The accounts mostly shared photos of Dlamini and a few motivational messages, such as: "Let's join hands together to move our country forward".

Many followers responded with admiration and excitement at having their friend request accepted by a minister and a few asked for help in the form of jobs or networking.

Due to privacy settings, it was not clear what was shared with followers.

Dlamini's spokesperson Mandla Tshabalala strongly condemned "any fraudulent activities" performed in her name through the accounts.

"The ministry further wishes to put it on record that she does not have a Facebook account. The minister therefore distances herself from the comments, views and photographs made by the fake Facebook account in her name."

Last week, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Zweli Mkhize also condemned the use of his name and photographs on Facebook profiles in his name.

One account under the name "Zweli Mkhize" had a sexually explicit profile picture attached to it.

Mkhize, who does not have a personal account on the social media site, requested that Facebook shut down activity on the fake accounts.

Source: News24

South Africa

ConCourt Rules That Personal Use of Dagga Is Not a Criminal Offence

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.