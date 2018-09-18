18 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hassan Joho Gives Uhuru Kenyatta Free Advice On SGR

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Winnie Atieno

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has urged President Kenyatta to stop the construction of the second phase of the standard gauge railway to save Kenyan more debt pain.

Too much external borrowing and failure to service the loans will eventually hurt Kenyans, Mr Joho said on Tuesday.

If all goes according to plan, it will cost more than Sh800 billion to extend the railway line from the capital Nairobi to Kisumu.

The Mombasa-Nairobi phase cost Sh327 billion, the extension to Naivasha will cost Sh150 billion and the Naivasha-Kisumu extension will cost Sh380 billion.

Next month, the government will sign a Sh380-billion contract for the second phase of the rail, a flagship project for Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee government.

"If it is burdensome, let us stop it for a while, relook at it probably after five years" Mr Joho said in an interview with Pilipili FM in Mombasa.

Why Kenya wants China to pay half the cost of SGR extension

KWS grants railway 'right of way' through parks

Clerics criticise State over rising debt

While Mr Kenyatta is keen on leaving a good legacy and "I support it", Mr Joho added that the president must do the right thing.

"Leave legacy in a manner that resonates with the current situation of the mwananchi (the ordinary person)," he said.

"Let us first cut down launching of new projects and instead complete the existing ones. Let us put money where mwananchi's lives will be transformed."

More follows.

Kenya

Major Break in Hunt for Sharon Otieno's Killers

Police in Homa Bay have arrested a taxi driver in Migori in connection with the killing of Rongo University student… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.