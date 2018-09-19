18 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Elder Sister, Esma, Confirms Divorce With Cheating Husband

By Thomas Matiko

Bongo star Diamond Platinumz's elder sister, Esma, has dumped her husband Petit Man over claims of cheating.

Esma has been the wheeler-dealer behind the scenes in managing Diamond's love triangle with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto

Speaking to Wasafi TV, Esma revealed that she had parted ways with her baby daddy a long time ago.

"Simpendi mwanaume ambaye yupo kwa ajili ya sifa na hatekelezi vitu aambavyo anavyotakiwa kuvifanya. Kingine ambacho hawakijui mimi na Petit tuliachana muda mrefu," Esma was quoted.

This was after an audio clip was leaked by popular Tanzanian social media influencer Mange Kimambi of Esma's baby daddy seducing a Rwandese lady.

BITTER EXCHANGE

Esma and Kimambi had recently exchanged bitter words on social media over claims that Hamisa had sought the help of a witch doctor to lure Diamond into marriage.

Kimambi accused Esma and her mother of sabotaging Diamond's relationship with Hamisa because they don't like her.

It's during the better exchange that Kimambi released the audio of Petit Man's conversation with the Rwandese lady who is now said to be pregnant with his baby.

When Petit Man was asked to confirm the allegation of cheating, he said: "About the voice notes doing rounds I am not aware of them. But again even if it's me I don't see any problem for man to impregnate a woman. If the child is mine let her give birth for now I got one and I would love to grow my family."

Esma and Petit Man have one child and this is not the first time they are separating before getting back together.

Tanzania

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

