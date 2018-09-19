18 September 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Nigerians Jailed for Human Trafficking in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
South Africa on map
By Kunle Sanni

Two Nigerian brothers based in South Africa on Tuesday were jailed by a Gauteng judge in Pretoria for human trafficking.

According to IOL, a South African newpaper, the convicts, who ran a brothel in Arcadia, Pretoria, are Obioma Benjamin Abba, 32, sentenced to 12 years and Chinedu Justine Obasi, 38, sentenced to 18 years.

Judge Tolmay admitted that a life sentence was mandatory in such cases "if there were no mitigating factors".

However, the judge said the duo were first time offenders. Also, he said the brothers had spent more than two years in jail, awaiting trial.

Similarly, the judge explained that, although two women who worked as prostitutes for the brothers were exposed to a lot of trauma, they were already in the sex trade and hooked on drugs when they were recruited.

The judge, on the other hand, said the brothers kept the women captive in the flat in Arcadia, from where they had to work as prostitutes.

Two prostitutes earlier told the court of their harrowing life on the streets, while their pimps (convicts) "kept them hooked on drugs".

Nigeria

Competition, Hurdles for Local Airlines On London Route

Air travellers longing for Nigerian carriers on the London route may wait no further, as at least two operators are… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.