Nigeria's Presidency Is Not a Part - Time Job, Says Saraki

Senate President and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday appeared before the Leaders of thought, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, taking a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that Nigeria's Presidency is not a part-time job.

Speaking in Abuja when he met with the leaders from the four zones at the Asokoro residence of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South, Chief Edwin Clark, Saraki stressed that the next Nigeria President must be youthful, energetic and vibrant.

Saraki who backed the call for restructuring of the entire country, said, "it is something we need to do in the interest of not just one part of the country but for the entire Nigeria. It will make for more efficiency, more productivity. Buy I think that we need restructuring for the country as a whole and not just one part of it. It will add value to the entire country so that everyone can reach its full potentials."

Answering questions from Journalists after the meeting, Saraki said, "It went well. It was a good discussion . You know these are elder statesmen with years of experience and a lot of wisdom. They are still trying to pass some of those wisdom on to us. They talked about their thoughts, fears and concerns about Nigeria going forward They also wanted to know my own thoughts about some of these problems can be addressed. So largely, I tried to reassure them that the future is still bright.

"All we need to do is change direction and focus on those things that will grow the economy, bring prosperity, address security issues and unite the country so that everybody has a sense of belonging.

