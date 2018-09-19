An employee of Migori County government on Tuesday surrendered to the police as detectives intensified hunt for associates thought to have had a hand in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The employee identified as Caspal Obiero who works as a clerk in Migori County but routinely serves errands for Governor Okoth Obado presented himself to the police in Oyugis town, after a vehicle he drives was linked to the kidnapping incident.

Detectives questioned him at Oyugis Police Station and had him file a statement on what he knows about the murder of the student and abduction of Nation journalist Barack Oduor.

Our sources said he was interrogated for hours regarding the vehicle that was used in abducting the duo, and which was later linked to him.

VEHICLE IMPOUNDED

The employee had travelled to Nairobi but presented himself to the police when he returned to Migori from his trip, a family source who declined to be named, said.

The vehicle was impounded on Monday and its driver at the time arrested.

By last evening, when we went to press, the employee was still writing his statement in Oyugis town.

But it was not clear if police were taking him as a suspect or witness.

The body of Ms Otieno was discovered near Kodera forest which falls under the jurisdiction of Oyugis police station.

A special team of detectives has been deployed in Migori and Homa Bay counties to track the killers. They are operating in high secrecy and not divulging the operations to the media.

MURDER INCIDENTS

Police bosses in Nyanza region have refused to comment publicly on the matter, claiming the investigation was being run directly from Nairobi.

Their juniors confirmed to the Nation, on condition of anonymity, that the employee had indeed been interrogated in Oyugis.

The vehicle under investigations is believed to be owned by the employee who usually accompanies the governor to public functions.

Police sources told the Nation they believe he could help them in unravelling the abduction and murder incidents.

On Monday, the court granted detectives two weeks to detain and question a Migori taxi driver identified as Jack Gombe who was found with the suspected vehicle.

The driver who operates in Migori is said to have driven the dark car named in the witness statement filed by Mr Oduor, who has claimed he escaped the captors by jumping out of the moving vehicle.