19 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Joseph Boinett - New Police Uniforms Here to Stay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kimanthi and Nicholas Komu

The Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett has said the new police uniforms are here to stay despite the harsh criticism from the public and a section of officers.

However, he said he was open to ideas on how to perhaps modify the much-criticised uniforms.

"There seems to be discomfort about this, but the public is welcome to give ideas on the new uniforms," he said on Tuesday at the third Editors Guild Press Club luncheon.

The launch of the revamped police uniforms -- deep blue for work, navy blue ceremonial outfit and a deep blue working dress jacket were unveiled last week -- is part of the change of policy in the National Police Service announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

FREE HOUSING

The uniforms are made by the National Youth Service as part of the government's efforts to boost cotton farming and the apparel industry. But a majority of Kenyans have criticised the new uniforms, describing them as ugly.

At the same time, Mr Boinnet exuded confidence that the abolition of mandatory and free housing for junior officers would help integrate police into the society and enhance community policing.

Elsewhere, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) announced Tuesday that the National Police Service would go ahead with the procurement of the new uniforms despite the criticism by many Kenyans.

CRITICISE NEW UNIFORMS

Speaking at the police training college in Nyeri, NPSC Commissioner Ronald Musengi said: "The officers may not have the right to criticise the new uniforms. Of course, we have seen people on social media saying the uniforms are similar to the PCEA Women's Guild or Girl Guide uniforms, but they have a right to give their opinions."

However, he did not give a timeline on when the uniforms would be available.

Since the unveiling last week, the uniforms have drawn sharp criticism. While many officers preferred to keep the traditional navy blue uniforms, the NPSC said their opinion does not count.

Kenya

Health Bosses Deny Sonko Claim of Discovering 12 Infant Corpses

Nairobi County health bosses have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko's alleged discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.