Kenya: Bail Ruling for Suspects in Ex-Garissa County Official Shooting Due Wednesday

Nairobi — Two people charged with attempted murder of former Garissa County official Idris Mukhtar will know their bail terms on Wednesday.

Mohammed Hussein Aden and co-suspect Juliet Charity Njoki who the prosecution claimed are a couple denied a count of attempting to kill Mukhtar and conspiring to murder city lawyer Charles Kanjama.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi heard that the two jointly with others not before court attempted to cause the death of Mukhtar by shooting and injuring him.

Aden and Njoki allegedly committed the offense on August 19 this year at White Star restaurant along Kandara Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The prosecution had objected to the release of the two on bail on grounds that their co- conspirators are yet to be arrested and are likely to interfere with investigations.

Police were apprehensive that if released on bail, the duo will cause more harm to the victim who is currently at Nairobi's Hospital ICU since they did not manage to kill him the first time.

There were also fears that the two are a flight risk since they co-habit near the Kenya- Somali border.