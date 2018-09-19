Kenya: Former Lugari MP Jirongo Due in Court Over Sh20 Million Debt

Nairobi — Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday over a Sh20 million debt owed to a businessman.

According to Nairobi Deputy Commandant Richard Kerich, Jirongo was detained at the Muthangari Police Station over the civil matter.

A warrant of arrest had been issued against Jirongo in August over the loan owed to businessman Brian Yongo.

The court directed police to arrest the former presidential aspirant for failing to pay the debt.

The registrar further directed Jirongo to pay the expenses including fare and fuel that would be incurred by the executing officers.

Yongo accused Jirongo of failing to pay him the balance of a loan he advanced him.