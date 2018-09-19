18 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 2 Cops Among Nine Suspects Arrested After Robbery Incident in Olenguruone

Nakuru — Two police officers who dropped a magazine with several rounds of ammunition at a crime scene are among nine suspects arrested after a robbery incident in Olenguruone within Nakuru.

According to police, the ammunition that matched the gun assigned to one of the officers was left at the scene of the robbery.

They say the officer was arrested together with his colleague after his gun was found without ammunition.

"Following a robbery which occurred at the home of Eliud Langat at Olenguruone on 14/9/2018 during which the robbers dropped the magazine of a Jericho pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition," the report stated.

"PC Arthur Murithi Isaiah of DCI Molo who was found with Jericho pistol without a magazine. The magazine is the one which was left at the scene of robbery."

The Flying Squad and Nakuru DCI officers are still pursuing more suspects in connection with the robbery.

