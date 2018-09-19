18 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Now Backs Kenyatta's 8% Fuel Tax Proposal But With Conditions

Nairobi — Jubilee and NASA Members of Parliament have now agreed to support the proposal by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cut the 16 per cent VAT on fuel products by 50 per cent.

While NASA had initially vowed to shoot down the proposal, a different position was adopted Tuesday afternoon during a meeting attended by NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed who read the coalition's resolution says their support is however, conditional for one year.

The announcement is in contrast to Monday's statement issued by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo who said the coalition will reject the president's proposal, while arguing that it will make life more difficult for Kenyans.

Orengo had said that the position was shared by NASA leader Raila Odinga who also attended today's meeting at Orange House.

