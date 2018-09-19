18 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 181 Jubilee MPs Agree to Support Kenyatta Fuel Tax Proposal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta has agreed to support the presidential memorandum on the Finance Bill including reducing 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products to 8pc.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale says 181 MPs who attended the meeting at State House Nairobi, were convinced of the President's motive.

Duale said the Budget and Appropriation Committee will look at how to raise cuts from the various agencies of government when it scrutinises the Supplementary Estimates Appropriations Bill.

However, fringe parties such as the Progressive Democratic Party and Kenya National Congress which draws membership from Kisii Nyanza have vowed to oppose the memorandum.

Kenya

Health Bosses Deny Sonko Claim of Discovering 12 Infant Corpses

Nairobi County health bosses have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko's alleged discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.