Kenya: Safaricom Thika Data Centre Gets Design Certification From U.S. IT Firm

Thika — Safaricom has received Tier III Design Certification from Uptime Institute for the Thika Data Center, joining data centers in the world to be certified by the data center certification organisation.

The certification was achieved after a forensic assessment of all aspects of Safaricom Data Center design by Uptime Institute experts' team.

"We are honored to have the Thika Data Center certified for international best practices in data center design and operations. The certification provides our enterprise customers with a differentiated service for which independent due diligence has been verified by a global expert," said Nicholas Mulila, Director Risk Management, Safaricom.

Mulila said the certification is important to Safaricom because the Thika Center is the main data center for Colocation services.

Through these services, the Telco rents physical office space, network or Internet bandwidth and other resources to the banking sector, Telecoms, Financial Services and its own Internal Services.

"We want to provide our customers with the best connection, in the best facilities, no matter where they are. We are glad to have an independent verifier declare that our facilities are up to scratch and are available 24/7 and meet the most demanding requirements of 100% uptime," said Mulila.