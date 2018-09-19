Kenya: City Hall Officials Contradict Sonko, Say Pumwani Staff Not Negligent

Nairobi — Top Nairobi county officials have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko on the cause of infant deaths at Pumwani Maternity Hospital and defended the management against negligence claims.

Nairobi County Health Executive Veska Kangongo, who led a team to the hospital, says circumstances under which the deaths occurred cannot be blamed on anyone.

This is in sharp contrast to assertions by Sonko that the hospital management, which he suspended on Monday, is to blame after finding bodies stashed in boxes during an impromptu visit.

On Tuesday, officials from City Hall said the bodies were 11 and 12 as reported by Governor Sonko.

Nairobi Chief Officer Mahat Jimal defended the management, saying the deaths were a result of still births and other related complications, while one had been taken there by the mother for safe disposal.