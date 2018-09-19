18 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Hall Officials Contradict Sonko, Say Pumwani Staff Not Negligent

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Top Nairobi county officials have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko on the cause of infant deaths at Pumwani Maternity Hospital and defended the management against negligence claims.

Nairobi County Health Executive Veska Kangongo, who led a team to the hospital, says circumstances under which the deaths occurred cannot be blamed on anyone.

This is in sharp contrast to assertions by Sonko that the hospital management, which he suspended on Monday, is to blame after finding bodies stashed in boxes during an impromptu visit.

On Tuesday, officials from City Hall said the bodies were 11 and 12 as reported by Governor Sonko.

Nairobi Chief Officer Mahat Jimal defended the management, saying the deaths were a result of still births and other related complications, while one had been taken there by the mother for safe disposal.

Kenya

Health Bosses Deny Sonko Claim of Discovering 12 Infant Corpses

Nairobi County health bosses have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko's alleged discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.