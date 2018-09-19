18 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Union Threatens Strike Unless Suspended Pumwani Officials Reinstated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to call a doctors' strike if suspended Pumwani Maternity Hospital top management officials are not reinstated.

KMPDU Chairman Samuel Oroko condemned the suspensions, saying Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko acted illegitimately since the officers are not to blame for the death of the infants reported on Monday.

"In this country, some mothers come to the hospital with babies who have died in the womb or some babies born with complications that the doctors have no control over; it's the failure of the county not to have a mortuary and doctors shouldn't be blamed for the unavailability of a mortuary in this hospital," said Oroko.

His sentiments came as top county officials clarified that the death of the infants reported on Monday were not out of negligence and that circumstances under which the deaths occurred cannot be blamed on anyone.

However, Nairobi County Secretary Peter Kariuki defended the move by Nairobi Governor Sonko to suspend the officials saying it was part of the administrative measures.

"Essentially that is an administrative step that was taken. We are already evaluating exactly what could have transpired and the leadership of the county is just keen that the hospital workers are not victimised in case any person is found culpable of negligence or otherwise," said Kariuki.

Following the suspensions Governor Sonko also constituted a caretaker board to be chaired by Ann Waceke to oversee the management.

Kenya

Health Bosses Deny Sonko Claim of Discovering 12 Infant Corpses

Nairobi County health bosses have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko's alleged discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.