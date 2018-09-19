Photo: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

The python that was found in the allegedly stolen car.

An off-duty Eastern Cape officer sprang into action in Berea on Monday after two men allegedly stole a VW Golf GTI - and in the boot of the car he found a slithery passenger.

It is unclear whether the alleged car thieves knew they had an endangered python with them.

Warrant officer Pieter Swanepoel is used to working with dogs at the East London K9 unit.

According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala, Swanepoel was in his private vehicle when he spotted the black VW Golf GTI.

He followed the vehicle in Devereux Avenue, Berea and quickly got hold of two other officers who were on duty.

"The black Golf was stopped in Porter Street in the CBD where two men, aged 30 and 35, were arrested. A python [was] found in the boot of their vehicle inside a black kitbag."

Mqala said the Department of Environmental Affairs was called in to handle the snake.

"The snake was confiscated and handed it over to members of Python Park for safekeeping."

Source: News24