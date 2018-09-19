18 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boy, 16, Arrested for Driving 168km/H in a 60km/H Zone in Father's Gti

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @GTP_Traffstats/Twitter
The minor then tried to make a run for it and collided with a barrier at a construction area.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Gauteng traffic police on Tuesday for driving at 168km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The minor whose name has been withheld was caught speeding during a routine road safety operation on the R55 near Laudium.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the boy stole his father's VW Golf GTI and used it without permission. Upon noticing the high-speeding car, the officers activated blue lights and sirens and tried to stop the car," provincial community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minor then tried to make a run for it and collided with a barrier at a construction area.

"The boy was detained at Erasmia police station where his father was called," Morwane added.

The minor is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving, exceeding the general speed limit of 60km/h, driving without a licence and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: News24

South Africa

Coloured, Colourism and Privilege - Coloured Is Just an Uncomfortable Reality, a Place On the Margins

This is Part 2 of a three-part series on Khoi-San identity, published during Heritage Month. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.