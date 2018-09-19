Photo: @GTP_Traffstats/Twitter

The minor then tried to make a run for it and collided with a barrier at a construction area.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Gauteng traffic police on Tuesday for driving at 168km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The minor whose name has been withheld was caught speeding during a routine road safety operation on the R55 near Laudium.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the boy stole his father's VW Golf GTI and used it without permission. Upon noticing the high-speeding car, the officers activated blue lights and sirens and tried to stop the car," provincial community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The boy was detained at Erasmia police station where his father was called," Morwane added.

The minor is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving, exceeding the general speed limit of 60km/h, driving without a licence and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: News24