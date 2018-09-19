Kenya: Moi University Cracks Whip on Fourth Years Who 'Exile' Freshers During Sex Escapades

Moi University has warned fourth year and third years students from harassing freshers they share hostel rooms with.

This follows reports of first year students who have abandoned studies and returned home due to harassment by senior students.

In a memo to students, the administration sounded a final warning to forth years and third years from 'exiling' freshers during overnight sex escapades.

It also warned the senior students from inviting their boyfriends or girlfriends for overnight stay in hostel rooms.

"As a result of of such indecent behaviour, some firt yars students have 'fled' and gone back home. Their parents / guardians have registered their displeasure with us and we are terribly embarrassed," read a memo by deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of students affairs Prof Nathan Oguchi,

The memo was written on September 13, 2018.

"Against the foregoing we are sounding a first and final warning to those engaging in the misdemeanour to stop it immediately. Stern and mercilessly action will be taken against anybody that will contravene this directive," he added.