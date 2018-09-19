Kenya: Sonko Invites His Cabinet for 'Tots of Whiskey' After Impromptu Pumwani Visit - Video

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Monday caught on camera inviting members of his cabinet for a session of whiskey drinking hours after his impromptu visit to Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

The governor uncovered 12 corpses of infants hidden in boxes. The bodies were wrapped together in polythene bags and stuffed in three boxes inside a store .

Sonko has since suspended the hospital's board and senior management.

The governor thereafter summoned a special cabinet meeting at an unidentified location. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes and was live on Facebook.

MOMBASA RETREAT

Towards the end of the meeting, one of the 10 County Executives present inquired about a planned retreat to Mombasa, to which the governor responded by saying it has to be approved by 'head of cabinet' (County Secretary).

"We have to get permission from head of cabinet if we are going to Mombasa or not." Sonko responded amidst laugher from the County Executives.

"Your Excellency we have already packed our bags," one of the executives pushed back.

"No, No, No, We only know you as our boss," another emphasised.

Sonko responded: "I have to consult him (County Secretary) and get back to you because he controls yours activities here. But there is no problem. Ile kazi mnafanya hapa we can even have some tots of whiskey. It's already 5pm"