18 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Officer Arrested After Leaving Bullets at Robbery Scene

By Evelyne Musambi

Two policemen were on Monday arrested by Flying Squad officers in connection to a Nakuru robbery incident.

The two were arrested after the magazine of a pistol assigned to one of them was found in a robbery scene. The magazine was found with 15 rounds of ammunition at a robbery scene in Olengune.

The officer was later found with a pistol that did not have magazine.

The two Constable Arthur Murithi of DCI Molo and Administration Police Constable Felix Korir of Kamara Division were then arrested alongside others.

DCI made the announcement via Twitter, detailing that seven other civilians were also arrested.

They are Patrick Kimani Ndungu, Cosmas Kipkurui Koech, John Muthama Gathecha, Douglas Kiplangat Kirui, Samuel Gagiri Nderitu, Bernard Kipkorir Cheruyiot and Geoffrey Cheruyiot Terer.

#FlyingSquad Detectives yesterday arrested nine suspects among them two @NPSOfficial_KE officers namely No.88882 PC Arthur Murithi of @DCI_Kenya & No.225655 APC(Drv) Felix Korir of @APSKenya; both attached at Molo & Kamara Divisional HQs respectively for the offence of Robbery.

- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 18, 2018

Kenyans lauded the Flying Squad for the arrests and urged the DCI to ensure justice is served.

Continue netting such folks who are doing such uncouth incidents

-- Cycuff (@cycuffnyamai1) September 18, 2018

While I commend the flying squad officers for apprehending the culprits, it's worrying that those charged with protecting Kenyans against such crimes form part of the criminals themselves. Kenyans we are on our own!

-- Cardinal® (@ologimwai) September 18, 2018

Keep it up. Such a criminal concoction made up of civilians and police officers can be very dangerous if given a free hand to operate.

-- Crispus Wachira (@wachira_crispus) September 18, 2018

As you display pics of other suspects, kindly display their photos especially the officers doing a deservice to the Force

-- Solo ngatia (@ngats) September 18, 2018

