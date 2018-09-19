18 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Veteran Journalist Philip Ochieng Celebrates 80th Birthday in Style - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abiud Ochieng

Veteran Nation Media Group columnist Philip Ochieng on Saturday celebrated his eightieth birthday in style by hosting three generations of his family at a colourful party.

The party at his Nkoroi home, in Ongata Rongai, was attended by his four children, six grandchildren and several great grandchildren who showed up to share his joy.

The event was also attended by close friends and church members.

When put to task on his secret to perpetual youth, Mr Ochieng said "the secret to living long is to balance what you consume."

Mr Ochieng has been writing one of the country's oldest newspaper columns on Sunday Nation and previously served as an editor for Nation Media Group.

Former Nation journalist Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi wrote Mr Ochieng's biography, The 5th Columnist: A Legendary Journalist, in 2015.

Kenya

Health Bosses Deny Sonko Claim of Discovering 12 Infant Corpses

Nairobi County health bosses have contradicted Governor Mike Sonko's alleged discovery of corpses of infants stuffed in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.