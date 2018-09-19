Kenya: Veteran Journalist Philip Ochieng Celebrates 80th Birthday in Style - Photos

Veteran Nation Media Group columnist Philip Ochieng on Saturday celebrated his eightieth birthday in style by hosting three generations of his family at a colourful party.

The party at his Nkoroi home, in Ongata Rongai, was attended by his four children, six grandchildren and several great grandchildren who showed up to share his joy.

The event was also attended by close friends and church members.

When put to task on his secret to perpetual youth, Mr Ochieng said "the secret to living long is to balance what you consume."

Mr Ochieng has been writing one of the country's oldest newspaper columns on Sunday Nation and previously served as an editor for Nation Media Group.

Former Nation journalist Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi wrote Mr Ochieng's biography, The 5th Columnist: A Legendary Journalist, in 2015.