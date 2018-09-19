South Africa: JJ Tabane Removed As Power FM Show Host With Immediate Effect

Radio station Power FM has officially terminated the services of Onkgopotse JJ Tabane as Power Perspective Host.

"We have considered the events that led to his suspension as well as the subsequent developments and have decided to terminate our relationship with Mr Tabane on 18 September, 2018," station manager Bob Mabena said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tabane was suspended by the station last week after using the station as a platform to address a personal issue by apologising to acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director general Phumla Williams, News24 reported earlier.

"The main issue is that Mr Tabane committed serious material breaches of the provisions of our independent contractor agreement, rendering it impossible to continue a contractual relationship with him," Mabena explained.

Tabane has been notified of his termination and the station will announce a new host once the recruitment process is finalised.

Various attempts to get comment from Tabane were unsuccessful.

