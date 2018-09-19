Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo will spend Tuesday night at Muthangari Police Station following his arrest over a Sh20 million debt.

Mr Jirongo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon over the failure to pay the debt owed to businessman Brian Yongo.

Nairobi Deputy County Commander, Richard Kerich said the former Lugari lawmaker was arrested under a civil warrant and detained at the Muthangari Police Station.

Mr Kerich, however, did not give more details but the Nation learnt that Mr Yongo filed a complaint over Mr Jirongo's failure to pay him.

A court in Nairobi issued the civil warrant of arrest for Mr Jirongo in August, over the loan balance owed to the businessman.

PAY EXPENSES

On August 7, Milimani Commercial Court deputy registrar ordered Muthangari Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to find and arrest the former presidential aspirant.

The court also wanted Mr Jirongo compelled to pay the expenses that would be incurred during the search and other subsequent costs.

The warrant of arrest revealed that the former legislator had only paid Sh5 million.

"These are to command you to arrest the said J/D and unless the sum of Sh20 million as noted in the margin, together with the executing officers expenses fees. If any, to bring the said debtor before the court with all convenient speed," the order read.

In the complaint, Mr Yongo alleged that he gave Mr Jirongo, a loan of Sh25 million between 2014 and 2015, which was to be paid in three instalments.

In March 2017, Mr Yongo told the court that the first instalment of Sh5 million was to be paid on October 15 and a similar amount paid at the end of the same month. The final instalment of Sh15 million to be paid in 60 days.

Mr Jirongo is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.