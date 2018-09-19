18 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Human Rights Groups Call for Arrest of Sharon Otieno's Killers

Photo: Daily Nation
Sharon Otieno. She was abducted and murdered in Homa Bay.
By Joseph Openda

Several human rights groups in Nakuru on Tuesday called for the arrest and prosecution of all the killers of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The groups held a memorial service in honour of Ms Otieno who was brutally murdered in Homa Bay County two weeks ago.

The activists, who converged at the Nyayo Gardens in Nakuru town, lit candles in memory of Ms Otieno, whose body was found dumped at Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County on September 3 after being abducted alongside Nation Journalist Barrack Oduor.

The event was organised by human rights groups including the Midrift Human Rights Network, the Tribless Youth, Centre for Enhancing Democracy and Good Governance (CEDGG) among others.

ARREST AND PROSECUTION

Mr Vincent Tanui, on behalf of the CEDGG, condemned the murder and castigated some politicians for disrespecting the sanctity of life.

Mr Tanui said that a number of politicians have been linked to gruesome murders of young female college students, but none of them has been punished.

The activists also called for arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of sexual and gender based violence.

SEXUAL VIOLENCE

Ms Wanjiku Kihika of the Tribeless Youth expressed concerns over the increasing numbers of sexual violence against women.

"Women in Nakuru County do not feel safe anymore," said Mr Kihika.

Statistics from the Gender Based Violence Recovery Centre at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital indicate that more than 2,000 cases have been reported at the centre since the start of this year. More than 350 cases among these are sexual violence related.

