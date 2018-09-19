Rwanda: University of Rwanda Upbeat Over New Chancellor

The University of Rwanda management has welcomed the newly appointed Chancellor, describing her as an experienced academician who would guide the institution and connect it to the rest of the world.

Last Friday's cabinet meeting appointed Patricia Campbell as the new Honorary Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, replacing Dr Mike O'Neal.

Dr Charles Muligande, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of University of Rwanda (UR), said; "She is expected to preside over our graduations and any other award ceremony the university might want to organise, that is the statutory responsibility of a chancellor, but of course we expect the one who has been appointed to be sharing her experience with us because she has vast experience".

He added that the Chancellor will use her connections for the benefit of the University of Rwanda. "She is an experienced fundraiser and partnership builder and we do expect that she will use those talents and skills to the benefit of UR," he added

The Chancellor does not get any salary but the University of Rwanda pays for her travel and accommodation although she can opt to use her money if she wants, Muligande pointed out.

About the chancellor

Patricia Campbell is the Executive Vice President of Tufts University, a private research university based in Massachusetts, United States.

At the US varsity, she is responsible for finance, budgeting, treasury functions, human resources, construction, buildings and grounds, academic and administrative computer services, internal auditing, real estate and risk management.

Campbell holds a B.A. and an M.L.S. from SUNY Albany and an M.P.H. from Tufts University.