18 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: University of Rwanda Upbeat Over New Chancellor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

The University of Rwanda management has welcomed the newly appointed Chancellor, describing her as an experienced academician who would guide the institution and connect it to the rest of the world.

Last Friday's cabinet meeting appointed Patricia Campbell as the new Honorary Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, replacing Dr Mike O'Neal.

Dr Charles Muligande, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of University of Rwanda (UR), said; "She is expected to preside over our graduations and any other award ceremony the university might want to organise, that is the statutory responsibility of a chancellor, but of course we expect the one who has been appointed to be sharing her experience with us because she has vast experience".

He added that the Chancellor will use her connections for the benefit of the University of Rwanda. "She is an experienced fundraiser and partnership builder and we do expect that she will use those talents and skills to the benefit of UR," he added

The Chancellor does not get any salary but the University of Rwanda pays for her travel and accommodation although she can opt to use her money if she wants, Muligande pointed out.

About the chancellor

Patricia Campbell is the Executive Vice President of Tufts University, a private research university based in Massachusetts, United States.

At the US varsity, she is responsible for finance, budgeting, treasury functions, human resources, construction, buildings and grounds, academic and administrative computer services, internal auditing, real estate and risk management.

Campbell holds a B.A. and an M.L.S. from SUNY Albany and an M.P.H. from Tufts University.

Rwanda

Economy Expands By 6.7%

Rwanda's economy grew by 6.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning said… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.