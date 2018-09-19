Rwanda: 120 for Toyota-Rwanda Golf Tournament

Around 120 golfers are expected to converge at Kigali Golf Course in Nyarutarama for the second edition of the annual Toyota-Rwanda Golf Tournament on September 22.

The multi-category tournament will attract the country's leading golfers in male and female category as well as members of the golf union, staff of the facility and amateurs.

Talking to Times Sport on behalf of Toyota-Rwanda yesterday, Christine Uwicyeza said, "We expect a big number of golfers to turn up for the tournament. A brand new Toyota Avanza and one Toyota RAV4 cars will be up for grabs in prize awards."

Toyota-Rwanda Golf tourney follows Cimerwa tournament, which concluded last Saturday.

According to Dr Davis Kashaka, the Kigali Golf Club captain, the annual MTN Golf Open and Rwanda Golf Open are lined up for early November.