19 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Black Coffee Announces International Concert

Photo: RealBlackCoffee/Instagram
DJ Black Coffee

Soulistic Music on Wednesday announced the inaugural Music Is King Concert set to take place at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg this December.

Music Is King is an international concert by local DJ and producer, Black Coffee, who was recently crowned Best Deep House DJ 3rd year in a row at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain.

About the festival Black Coffee says: "I'm in a space where I'm starting to make music not pigeon-holed into a genre and I feel music should be celebrated as music not divided into different genres because that divides people, their beliefs and thoughts and that is why this show will be about MUSIC. I'm working very hard to ensure that this will be a next level show and unlike anything this country has seen before."

2018 has been a big year for Black Coffee. He performed at the biggest festivals around the world, such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, New York's Terminal 5, The Apollo Theatre, Sonar Festival in Barcelona, and still managed a residency at Hï Ibiza in Ibiza, Spain and another at XS Nightclub & Encore in Las Vegas.

The concert is taking place at the Ticketpro Dome on 15 December and early bird tickets are available now at Webtickets.

The line-up of local and international DJs & artists will be announced soon.

South Africa

