Uganda: Ex-Wife Celebrates Divorce By Deleting Chameleone's Photos On Instagram

The divorce between Ugandan musician Chameleone and Daniella Atim turned nasty after she deleted all his photos on her Instagram account.

And she wasn't done.

Daniella also quickly unfollowed Chameleone on Instagram, before posting a photo of herself and declaring that her skin had started 'cleaning up' after the breakup.

She however retained photos of the couple's children.

Her drastic actions are in contrast to Chameleone's conciliatory gesture when he announced the divorce to fans on Facebook,

"I let you be Daniella," Chameleone had told the mother of his five children.

"God bless you always. I can't prove myself more than I have."

This is not the first time the couple has had bad blood between them.

Some months ago, Daniella went to her lawyers and filed for a divorce from the musician citing cruelty, saying her husband would beat and humiliate her in the presence of her children.

She would later change her mind and decide to stay with the man.

