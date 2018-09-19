Nigeria: Wizkid Leads A-List Acts in Glo-Accra Mega Show

Nigerian international music star, Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun) will lead top music stars to thrill guests at the fourth edition of Glo Mega Shows at the Fantasy Dome Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, Ghana, this Saturday.

Other artistes that will perform alongside the Star Boy are Emmanuel Andrews Samini; dancehall master, Stonebwoy; Afro-Pop diva, Yemi Alade, and Nigerian singer, song writer and producer, Tekno, popularly called Alhaji.

Others are Ghanaian R'nB artiste, MzVee, Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz and Kofi Kinaata, the Fante rap king.

The Glo Mega Shows began on Sunday, August 12, with a comedy event, Laffta Fest, followed by the mega music on Saturday, August 25, while the third event, also featured a comedy show on Sunday, September 9.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Uche Ojo, Glo's Head of Business, Ghana, stated that the Glo mega shows are packaged to "appreciate our teeming supporters in Ghana, adding that the company used the events to welcome new subscribers to the network and experience the best of services, especially data."

The Glo chief, who disclosed that subscribers responded positively during the past three events, promised that the fourth will "galvanise Glo to continue to do the best to offer excellent services to our growing subscribers across Ghana."

He noted that Glo subscribers that wish to attend the event can dial *5301#, use a minimum GHc20 for voice or GHc30 for both voice and data on their Glo line in 30 days before the event, for which the subscriber will get an invitation from Glo through SMS and confirmation calls.

He added that those, who already qualified to attend the last comedy show, are also qualified to attend this music event.

Ojo, however, said new subscribers can purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GHc30 with 3.2GB data that can be used anytime, register and get an invite.

They can pick their tickets at select locations across Accra such as 37 Max Mart, Accra Mall Silverbird Cinema, West Hills Mall Silverbird Cinema, Airport Shell, Shell Dansoman, Baatsona Total, SMICE Phone Shop at Kotoka International Airport and at Junction Mall at Nungua, he added.