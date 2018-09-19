Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa names post-poll violence probe team.

President Mnangagwa is today expected to swear-in the seven-member commission set up to probe the post-election violence that occurred in Harare on August 1 that led to the deaths of six people.

The team is chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Other members of the commission from outside the country are international law expert Mr Rodney Dixon QC from the United Kingdom, former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku from Nigeria and former Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces General (Retired) Davis Mwamunyange.

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers Professors Charity Manyeruke and Lovemore Madhuku and former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) Mrs Vimbai Nyemba complete the commission.

President Mnangagwa indicated this yesterday while delivering his inaugural State of the Nation Address and officially opening the First Session of the Ninth Parliament to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

"The isolated, regrettable and unacceptable incident of violence, which occurred on the 1st August 2018 should not deter us from the bold course of peace we have begun," he said.

"I have announced a seven-member Commission of Inquiry, consisting of eminent persons, whom I will be swearing-in tomorrow, Wednesday 19 September 2018. I am confident that their ultimate report and recommendations will help put closure and finality to the matter."