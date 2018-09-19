Tanzania: Opposition 'Should Forget About Winning'

Dar es Salaam — CCM ideology and publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said on Tuesday September 18 that opposition parties will have to wait for "quite some time" to win an election in the country.

Mr Polepole said the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli was doing a commendable job improving social services and Tanzanians' welfare, leaving the opposition with no credible agenda.

Briefing reporters in Dar es Salaam, he said this explains why CCM registered a clean-sweep of by-elections in Monduli and Ukonga constituencies as well as 21 wards.

He also responded to complaints by opposition parties, which have accused the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and CCM of conspiring to rig the by-elections.

"There is no way the ruling party can be defeated in any election considering the performance of the government under President Magufuli," he said.

"CCM is doing what ordinary people want. The Tazara flyover is complete; the government has invested a lot of money in improving the provision of health services; our air transport is improving and we have initiated free education. All these continue to make CCM even more popular among voters," he said.

He said failure of the opposition to adhere to electoral rules was another reason for their defeat.

"Elections are held in accordance with the law, and every participating party needs to respect them. They don't want to act in accordance with what the law stipulates," he said.

Mr Polepole said CCM sailed through unopposed in Korogwe Rural constituency and ten wards after candidates from the opposition failed to comply with the set regulations, which include returning nomination forms within the specified deadlines.

Commenting on reports that Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda celebrated CCM's victory in Ukonga with police before the official results were released, Mr Polepole distanced the party from the conduct of the RC, who doubles as the chairman of the defence and security committee in the region.

"We have heard about the complaints, but I want to assure you that the party has nothing to do with what happened," said Mr Polepole.

A video clip went viral earlier in the week showing Mr Makonda celebrating with police officers at Central Police Station. However, sources close to Mr Makonda said he had gone to commend police for maintaining peace and order during the Ukonga by-election.