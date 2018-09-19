19 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Cops Identify Horror Crash Victims

Police in Ohangwena Region have identified the four victims who perished in an accident after two vehicles collided at Eembidi village on Monday.

The horror crash on Monday afternoon claimed the lives of victims who have been identified as, 33-year-old Paulus Nginasheni Nghishoongele, 39-year-old Ndamononghenda Mbekele, 35-year-old Shikondjeleni Natangwe Naftal and 41-year-old Simon Nekongo who all died in a black Toyota Allex.

All four occupants in the car were declared dead on the spot and the police had to use the Jaws of Life to remove their bodies from the extensively damaged vehicle.

The driver of the Honda Freed, reportedly without a driving licence has been named as 24-year-old Johannes Kalungamenwa Shiteni who sustained serious head injuries and broken legs.

Shiteni was rushed to the Eenhana District Hospital from where he was transferred to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

He was alone in the car at the time of the collision.

Shiteni was driving from the West to the East on the Eenhana-Onhuno road when his car left his lane and collided with the Toyota which was travelling from the East to the West.

A case of culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving has been registered with the police in Ohangwena.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, a part of the tyre from the Honda got ripped off resulting in the accident.

"Observations at the scene indicated that the outside tyre diameter of the left rear tyre got off the rest of the tyre before the accident, but the tyre did not deflate," Amakali said.

Namibia

Mariental Murderer, Serial Rapist Gets Life

