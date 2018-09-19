Tanzania: Pandemonium As 'Dead Man' Attends Own Funeral

AS Elisante Mbise of Loita Village in Nkoanrua Ward of Arumeru District's body was lying in the coffin ready for burial at their homestead, the unexpected happened.

The dead man appeared at his own funeral from one direction, causing pandemonium as people fled for dear lives, thinking that they were seeing a ghost.

And, their fear and confusion was justified as Mbise had previously gone missing for more than a month, until some people reported that the body of an unknown person had been discovered at Malula farms in King'ori Ward near the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

Apparently, before disappearing,Mr Elisante Mbise used to work at Malula farms and the body which was discovered in the nearby bushes was of the same height as him and since it was already decomposing, the relatives who went around to identify it, concluded that it must indeed be their kinsfolk who was lying dead and rotting in the wilderness.

"When his brothers brought the body home, there was no doubt that I was looking at my 'deceased' son," stated Mzee Samwel Mbise, the father of the alleged dead man.

He explained that there was a certain mark onto the dead body's nose, which also happens to be present on his son's nose as well. Having satisfied himself that the body belonged to his son, he allowed it to be placed into a coffin and funeral arrangements began.

However, as hundreds of Loita villagers and other relatives gathered at Mbise's homestead to pay their last respect to the 'late' Elisante, suddenly!

The allegedly dead person appeared from nowhere and caused stampede as people took onto their heels, fearing the sight of the 'resurrected' man.

But, as it turned out later, Mr Elisante Mbise was not dead; the man had actually left his previous job at Malula, heading to Mirerani Mines in Simanjiro District, to try his luck at gemstones.

He then received a call from one of his friends back in the village informing him that people thought he was dead and were about to burry a body that they were convinced it was his. Hastily, he took the first means of transport available and rushed home only to cause mayhem at his father's home.

The Loita Village Chairman, Mr Jackson Kaaya, confirmed the incident saying, "We had to call the police who arrived to take the body of the unknown person away as the family heaved a sigh of relief upon the arrival of their son."