Tanzania: Yanga Seek 3rd Straight Win

AFTER surviving a scare against Stand United last Sunday, Young Africans face another tough task against Coastal Union in the Mainland Premier League match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Stand United almost staged a major comeback after being down 4-1 with less than 30 minutes to go but fought back gallantly as the match ended in a 4-3 victory for Yanga.

Stand United's Burundian striker, Alex Kitenge scored a hat-trick, while Yanga goals were netted by Mrisho Ngasa, Ibrahim Ajib, Andrew Vincent and Deus Kaseke.

Congolese tactician, Mwinyi Zahera had to come for goalkeeper, Klaus Kindoki defence as his countryman failed to impress between the posts during their previous game.

Placed seventh on the log on six points from two matches, Yanga will go into today's match looking for their third consecutive league in this season, which could take them top of the table depending on results of other matches today.

Yanga have won back to back league matches so far beating Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 in the opener on August 23rd this year, before registering a hard fought victory over Stand United.

Yanga will miss the services of four players, who have been expelled from the team's camp by coach Zahera allegedly for misconduct.

Players who have been expelled are midfielders Pius Buswita and Juma Said Makapu, youngster shots stopper, Ramadhan Kabwili and defender Haji Mwinyi. This was confirmed yesterday by club's Media and Communication Officer, Dismas Ten.

Also midfielder, Juma Mahadhi will miss the second league match because he is still nursing injuries, which he picked during the league opener against Mtibwa Sugar.

However, good news for the Jangwani Street based side is the return of their right wing back, Juma Abdul and first choice goalkeeper, Benno Kokalanya, who both missed the game against Stand United.

The return of Kokalonya is of a great relief for many Yanga supporters, who are still questioning the Kindoki's ability.

It will not be an easy task against Coastal Union as they are also looking to scale the ladder. Coastal Union are currently placed eighth on six points, same as Yanga but are separated on goal difference. Coastal Union have played four matches so far, registering one victory and three draws.

Coastal Union will be desperately battling for a victory especially against one of the country's football giants, to send a warning note to their next opponents.

The day will also witness Azam FC battling for a top spot, when they face newly promoted Biashara United at the Karume Stadium in Musoma.

Azam are settled second on the log with seven points, a point behind current league leaders JKT Tanzania, who will also be in action against Mwadui FC.

The league fixture will also witness Mbeya City hosting Ruvu Shooting FC at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, while Lipuli FC welcome Alliance FC at Samora Stadium in Iringa.

After pulling a surprise barren draw against holders Simba last Saturday, Ndanda FC will be in action again at the Nagwanda Sijaona Stadium hosting Mtibwa Sugar.

The league will continue tomorrow whereby Simba will play their second away match this season against Mbao FC at the CCM- Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, Tanzania Prisons will face Kagera Sugar at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, while African Lyon will host Singida United at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.