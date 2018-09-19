19 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'ATCL Likely to Resume India Flights From November'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By New Delhi, Tuesday

AIR Tanzania is expected to resume services to India from November this year, a top official of the Tanzania Tourist Board has said.

Air India and Air Tanzania had direct flights between the two countries but the operations were stopped in mid-1990s due to commercial reasons.

"We received tremendous support and interest from Indians. Now with the new airline 'Air Tanzania', starting (to Mumbai) from this November, we expect the increase in number of tourists from India to Tanzania, Tanzania Tourist Board Managing Director Devota Mdachi said.

The board hosted a roadshow here on Monday to showcase the cultural richness of the land and to give insights about famous tourist attractions of Tanzania.

According to Zanzibar Tourism Promotion Centre (Mumbai) Jilesh Babla, Air Tanzania recently received permission to operate into India from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He said the African carrier would operate four direct flights per week to Mumbai from Dar es Salaam with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the first convention of the Global Tourism Council that began in Cairo on Sunday, Babla had said that due to commercial reasons, direct flights were stopped by Air India and Air Tanzania. New Delhi-based Bird Group has been appointed as the general sales agent for the airline.

Stating that both Tanzania and Zanzibar Island offer huge potential to Indian tourists, Babla said an equally big potential lies for the Tanzanian tourists into India.

Tanzania was named the best safari country in Africa in 2014 and 2015. This puts Tanzania on the world map as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Africa.

Tanzania is home to seven UNESCO World Heritage sites and is famous for its history, impressive ruins of 14th to 16th century tombs, mosques and palaces.

More than 20 per cent of the African continent's largest mammals live in Tanzania.

Tanzania

Finally EAC Inaugurates Gender Policy

THE East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has launched Gender Policy that seeks to usher in an inclusive community,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.