Tanzania: How Govt Strives to Improve Education

IT is yet another week-long celebration to honour the first President of Zanzibar late Abeid Amani Karume's declaration of free education policy after the overthrow of the colonial-backed government in 1964.

This is a traditional event which involves students, parents and other members of the public who organize inter-school sports competitions, entertainment, environment cleaning and climaxes on September 23rd of every year with gathering normally graced by the President.

The Minister for Education and Vocational Ms Riziki Pembe Juma says free education for all Zanzibaris was declared just eight months after the January 12, 1964 after decades of the denial of education to the majority of the people.

She says that the denial was a deliberate strategy of the oppressors to keep low the people and deny them the benefits of education that would have led to the realization of their aspirations and freedom from the yoke of colonialism and oppression.

Ms Juma said "The Zanzibar Government, recognizes the value and meaning of education, embarked on short and long term plans to improve education for the majority of our people irrespective of their races, religions or gender. We are now doing well."

She said that people in the Islands are now proud of the progress so far achieved in education after successful opening of three universities, a number of technical institutes, vocational training centres and increasing number of nursery, primary and secondary schools.

"However, it is my humble appeal to teachers and other stakeholders, to improve and maintain excellent performance in national examinations in all schools, so that we no longer have any form IV and VI failures," education Minister emphasized.

She said the government's commitment which includes scholarships to first division students in science subjects, need public support through different ways including motivating students to study.

For example, statistics from the Ministry indicate steady progress in performance in form VI national examinations in the passed three year: Division one- 2016 (48), 2017 (88) and 2018 (125), while division zero- was 118, 82, and 34 respectively during the same period years.

Shortage of skilled teachers particularly in science subjects, shortage of learning equipment (school laboratories for exercises and textbooks), unfriendly learning environment in some areas (long distance or dilapidated buildings and roofs) and moral decay among students are frequently mentioned as major reasons for poor performances in schools.

After the visible achievements in over five decades of the implementation of free-education policy, which also include increased number of schools and students at all levels of education, authorities in almost all administrative regions now want to see 'free-education' with big results now' being reflected in national examinations results.

Although it is now a traditional occasion, this year's event is highly valued just because something new is happening, i.e. "Fresh commitments in improving education particularly students' performance in National examinations."

Regional Commissioner (RC) for Urban-West (Mjini Magharib) Mr Ayoub Mahmoud Mohamed is probably the first leader to show seriousness in his region, vowing to spare no efforts in ensuring that students in secondary schools perform well in all national examinations.

His measures for the best performance in exams in his region include motivating teachers to teach/ help students through having extra classes (tuitions) in camps few days before exams, supporting the tuition camps by providing water and food and rewarding students who get first division.

The RC started holding meetings with respective people: members of the schools committees including teachers, students and parents who raised some of the challenges leading to poor performance in schools before coming up with suggestions.

Mr Mohamed is taking the reforms to improve performance in examinations serious as he started with providing laptops, each to 96 students who performed well in his region this year.

The awarding event graced by second vice President Ambassador Seif Ali was widely broadcasted. Many people attended including some renowned members of the business community in Zanzibar town who also pledged to support camps for extra classes with food and items that are required along with helping needy students.

"We have reorganized ourselves with commitments. We no-longer need division four and division Zero in ordinary and advanced level examinations," said the RC before the guest of honour handed over computer laptop to each student at the 'Mapinduzi Square', in the Municipality.

He said all students who perform well in future national examinations, particularly scoring Division one, will be rewarded, advising them to study hard by avoiding reckless life such as using narcotics and engaging in love/ sexual affairs while still in school and before marriage.

"All students can pass examination; just honestly work hard," Mr Ayoub told students from the 17 secondary schools which have Form VI, asking parents to keep open eyes on students to encourage them to study.

Omar Hassan, one of the students thanked parents and leaders in the Urban-West region led by the regional commissioner for support and motivating them to study hard for better results in national examinations.

Mr Hassan said "We are happy for the laptops, gift we never thought of. I call upon students preparing to sit for the Form IV and VI national examination in 2018/2019 to work hard. It is possible for all students to pass!"

In his speech after having over the laptops, the second vice President said education remain among priorities in the national development goals and that the government will continue allocating enough budget for the sector.

He said focus on education is also the implementation of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2015/2020 election manifesto, as he commended the RC for his personal commitment in improving education in his region.

"This is obviously good example of commitment. Each of usleaders, parents, teachers, students and members of the public, has a great role to play in overcoming most the challenges facing education and hindering good performance in schools," he said.

Other regions of Zanzibar have decided to work hard to improve education and the examinations results and the second vice president also praised them for the efforts which indicates better future in education.