Tanzania: CCM Foresees Landslide Victory in 2020, Says Party Spokesperson

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM's) Publicity and Ideology Secretary, Humphrey Polepole has said his party's dominating success in the recent by-elections signifies a landslide victory in the coming general election.

He said that CCM was now well assured that citizens as voters understand the commitment by the Fifth Phase government, which implements their party's manifesto in their earlier pledge to address Tanzanians problems.

Meeting reporters here in Dar es Salaam party's Lumumba sub head office, Mr Polepole said "Professionalism would see CCM wining with over 75 per cent votes in the 2020 general election. CCM is a very organised party, hence when people (Tanzanians) hear of CCM, they see a well-coordinated and strong institution than individuals as is the case in other opposition parties."

In last Sunday by-election in Ukonga and Monduli Constituencies, CCM emerged an overall winner, while in Korogwe Rural, the party won unopposed.

In 23 Wards, the party's candidates won unopposed in 12 wards, and also sailed through in the remaining 10 ones, while in one Ward, election was postponed paving a way for court ruling.

Mr Polepole hinted that both in Ukonga and Monduli, historically the CCM's strongholds, the voters were witnessing efforts being made to bringing development to them.

"Monduli Constituency is a sign of the nation's mark of integrity and patriotism as war against malpractices spearheaded by Sokoine (former Prime Minister) who was once an MP there, this is the reason for the voters to have chosen CCM as they are assured that the party is honoring his legacy," he pointed out.

In last Sunday's by- election, Mr Julius Kalanda won over 95 per cent of the cast votes, while his close contestant secured below 5 per cent, out of 65,714 voters who turned out to vote in Monduli Constituency.

At Ukonga, Mr Mwita Waitara secured 89 per cent votes against his close rival Asia Msangi of CHADEMA, who secured only 10 per cent out of the 77,795 votes cast.

However, Mr Polepole dismissed allegation by the main opposition party CHADEMA that CCM played foul game in the votes and denied their agents' access to the Voting Rooms, besides using police force in their favour.

"In some wards, the same party (CHADEMA) failed to appoint a candidate as per the legal prerequisites, and they ended up being disqualified.

Some of their agents did not appear on time to follow the procedures including taking an oath, and these were their own shortcomings, in turn, blames were directed to the police and other authorities," he argued.

On the relevance of the opposition parties in the country, Mr Polepole hinted that it was important; however CCM was the choice of many voters even in opposition strongholds.